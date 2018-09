NAJBOLJI MLADI STRIJELCI EUROPE: Francuski klinci dominiraju, Mbappe nije niti u prva tri, a najviše su zabili Rus i Talijan

AC Milan have spent over £160m on players over the last two seasons.

In that time, despite the signings, no player has outscored 20-year-old academy graduate Patrick Cutrone.

He scored a 95th minute winner against Roma, despite being on the field for just 10 minutes.

Talent. pic.twitter.com/sdZiyHvOzl

— bet365 (@bet365) August 31, 2018