ZBOG GUZE OVE ATRAKTIVNE KEČERICE ZAMRAČILO SE MILIJUNIMA LJUDI: O ovom seksi incidentu bruji čitava Amerika

View this post on Instagram

You wanna call me a faux horsewomen? I laugh. You wanna say you're gonna tap me out? I say come try it. You wanna call into question my desire for professional wrestling? I'll kick your teeth in, tap you out, and send you back to your farm wishing you never even stepped in a ring. Enjoy the next couple of days because come Royal rumble @rondarousey you step into my world. And I ain't got no time to waste on fake ones. #legitboss