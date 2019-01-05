Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Na rubu sporta

UTJEHA VAN TERENA

UZ NJU LAKŠE PREŽIVLJAVA KRITIKE NAVIJAČA: Atraktivna Nijemica bila je melem na rane Lorisu Kariusu nakon loše sezone

05.01.2019

Njemačkog vratara Lorisa Kariusa van terena je tješila lijepa Anita

Njemački vratar Loris Karius nije imao 2018. za pamćenje. Iako je sa Liverpoolom dogurao do finala Lige prvaka tamo se nije proslavio i sa dvije ogromne pogreške darovao pobjedu Madridu.

Početkom ove sezone izgubio je mjesto u momčadi Redsa od Brazilca Alissona, a nije se proslavio niti na posudbi u novom klubu – turskom Bešiktašu. Međutim, melem na rane svakako mu je bila njegova partnerica – Anita Rouz, nekadašnja miss Njemačke, koja svoje pratitelje oduševljava atraktivnim slikama na društvenim mrežama.

Foto: Instagram

