Rakitic enjoying his day in Sevilla at a feria, smiling, taking pictures. No message on social media, no sorry, no nothing. And he wants a raise while he’s already wrongly one of the best paid.

Cabron hdp @ivanrakitic quedate en Sevilla #RakiticOut #RakiticFuera pic.twitter.com/z59OcRadOp

— Laportismo (@MoRosement) May 8, 2019