SLAVNA PORNOGLUMICA GADNO POVRIJEDILA NAVIJAČE: Teško da će joj pristalice West Hama oprostiti ovu nevjeru

Bivša američka porno glumica Mia Khalifa jedna je od najpoznatijih navijačica londonskog premijeligaša West Hama. Međutim, brojni bi joj navijači mogli zamjeriti prošli potez. Mia je, naime, navukla dres Watforda i pozirala je u njihovoj svlačionici.
Mia je posjetila utakmicu popularnih “stršljenova” protiv Arsenala u kojoj su na svom terenu uspjeli šokirati “topnike” izvukavši 2:2 remi.
“Ne mogu vjerovati da gledam Watford protiv Arsenala, iako je bilo nerješeno 2:2 bilo je zapaljivo”, napisala je to Mia na Instagramu.
Pokušala se odmah opravdati da je morala doći na ovu utakmicu zbog suradnje s jednom kladionicom, ali navijači bili poprilično razočaranim ovim izletom u redove rivala. Dodala je i da bi uvijek navijala protiv Arsenala, koji god klub igrao protiv njih.
@sportsbet.io made this insane experience possible, I can’t believe I had the chance to see first hand Watford play Arsenal, even though it was a draw, it was ELECTRIC. I saw firsthand today the power of Bitcoin, and I’ve decided now that yellow is officially my color. From being able to purchase the jersey I’m wearing, a seat in the box, to buying a personalized message on the billboard at the pitch, bitcoin and @sportsbet.io makes it all possible for the community. #Sponsored
Oi, LET ME FUCKING LIVE AND ENJOY SOME EPL. @westham wasn’t even playing yesterday, what kind of twat wears the kit of a team that’s not participating in the match to the stadium? Time for all of y’all to stop hating from your mom’s spare bedroom. Acting like you wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to run around a pitch post game, and see the locker room & lineup two hours before it’s announced if you had the chance. SHUT UP. Also, fuck Aston Villa. #COYI ⚒
There’s a difference between editing and color correcting. I always ask for my rolls and stretch marks and imperfections to be left in, and to just have the color enhanced overall. Women need to stop posting photos edited and FaceTuned within an inch of their lives, you’re unrecognizable and unrealistic. (Photo by @thejennaleexx touched up by @blaisejoseph_ )
