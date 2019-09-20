Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
KAKO JE MOGLA?

SLAVNA PORNOGLUMICA GADNO POVRIJEDILA NAVIJAČE: Teško da će joj pristalice West Hama oprostiti ovu nevjeru

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 12:45 20.09.2019

Pokušala se odmah opravdati da je morala to napraviti zbog suradnje s jednom kladionicom

Bivša američka porno glumica Mia Khalifa jedna je od najpoznatijih navijačica londonskog premijeligaša West Hama. Međutim, brojni bi joj navijači mogli zamjeriti prošli potez. Mia je, naime, navukla dres Watforda i pozirala je u njihovoj svlačionici.

Mia je posjetila utakmicu popularnih “stršljenova” protiv Arsenala u kojoj su na svom terenu uspjeli šokirati “topnike” izvukavši 2:2 remi.

“Ne mogu vjerovati da gledam Watford protiv Arsenala, iako je bilo nerješeno 2:2 bilo je zapaljivo”, napisala je to Mia na Instagramu.

Pokušala se odmah opravdati da je morala doći na ovu utakmicu zbog suradnje s jednom kladionicom, ali navijači bili poprilično razočaranim ovim izletom u redove rivala. Dodala je i da bi uvijek navijala protiv Arsenala, koji god klub igrao protiv njih.

