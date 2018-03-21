SEKSI NOGOMETAŠICA POKAZALA TRIKOVE S LOPTOM: Pokraj multitalentirane ljepotice ni Messi ne bi prošao

Redovito pokazuje svoje atribute
Lauren Marie Sesselmann jedan je od najseksipilnijih nogometašica na svijetu, trenutačno igra za Santa Claritu Blue Heat, a pohvaliti se može i s olimpijskom broncom iz 2012. godine.
Raznovrsna je pa tako može igrati i napadu i u obrani, a zvijezda je i fitness programa “Fit As A Pro with Lauren Sesselmann.” Plavooka Kanađanka redovito na Instagramu objavljuje vruće fotografije, a za razliku od mnogo poznatijih kolegica poput Alex Morgan broji tek 80 tisuća pratitelja na toj društvenoj mreži.
One of my favorite shots from the talented @lilikligman📸 ❤&⚽ forever and always…I love my body that I have worked so hard to build, it's powerful, athletic and to me it's beautiful. We sit here and pull ourselves apart, "I need to change this, change that" when we should love ourselves endlessly. We come in all shapes & sizes and we should embrace our curves and our beautiful imperfections because they make us who we are. Let us push the nay-sayers and the negative voices in our heads aside and be confident and go after what YOU want…YOU are unstoppable👊🏼💪🏼 @officialfitasapro #miami #sunset #fitness #health #loveyourself #strongisbeautiful #strongwomen #wellness #beastmode
Todo verano tiene su propia historia, pero el mío será una novela. Lista para una semana divertida, preparando algo especial para todos ustedes con @officialfitasapro . Quédense pendientes! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Every summer has its own story, but mine is a novel. 👊🏼 Getting ready for a fun week, preparing for something special from @officialfitasapro, stay tuned! #mondaymindset #motivation #fitness #athlete #health #wellness #miami
🎶Summa Summa Summa Time🌊☀️ Cheers to Gorgeous Sunsets, Salty Sweaty Hair, Soccer on the Beach and Endless Smiles⚽️❤️ Thank you @rdtorrero for making me laugh so hard & being the team photographer…I will forever have a cramp in my back from arching as I gallop😂😂😘😘 #malibu #sunsets #la #soccerthighsforlife #yesImwearingasportsbra #lovemyteam #fitness
⬅️✨The rest of the magic with @cjmartinphotography x @lesebi jewelry✨Grateful for this opportunity to work with such creative & talented people…If you haven't checked out Lesebi yet, their beautiful statement pieces are perfect for any outfit & any occasion❤️ I'm rockin "Vienna" and "Taxco"❤️ Hair & Makeup @s_mariemakeup #lesebi #swim #jewelry #timeless #athlete #minimaleanimale #photography #malibu #la #soccer #strong #health
🙋🏼♀️Heyyyy YOU…yes I’m talkin to YOU!!!! Guess what?!! It’s almost December and that means LOTS of amazing Holiday workouts & recipes coming your way @officialfitasapro, along with some AMAZING GIVEAWAYS whoop whoop🙌🏼🙌🏼All you have to do is tag some friends & follow both me & @officialfitasapro and stay tuned for all the details!!! So much FUN headed your way I can’t wait👊🏼💪🏼💃🏼😀😁 #health #fitness #motivation #fun #giveaways #gifts #wellness #fitlife #fitfam #holidayspirit #loveyourself #recipes
