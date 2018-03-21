Freemail Prijavi se

Na rubu sporta

OČARAVA

SEKSI NOGOMETAŠICA POKAZALA TRIKOVE S LOPTOM: Pokraj multitalentirane ljepotice ni Messi ne bi prošao

Foto: Screenshot Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 20:25 21.03.2018

Redovito pokazuje svoje atribute

Lauren Marie Sesselmann jedan je od najseksipilnijih nogometašica na svijetu, trenutačno igra za Santa Claritu Blue Heat, a pohvaliti se može i s olimpijskom broncom iz 2012. godine.

Raznovrsna je pa tako može igrati i napadu i u obrani, a zvijezda je i fitness programa “Fit As A Pro with Lauren Sesselmann.” Plavooka Kanađanka redovito na Instagramu objavljuje vruće fotografije, a za razliku od mnogo poznatijih kolegica poput Alex Morgan broji tek 80 tisuća pratitelja na toj društvenoj mreži.

☀️Summer Daysss in @byronbeachwear 😎 #athlete #fitness #beach #swimwear

A post shared by Lauren Sesselmann (@lsesselmann) on

