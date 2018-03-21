SEKSI NOGOMETAŠICA POKAZALA TRIKOVE S LOPTOM: Pokraj multitalentirane ljepotice ni Messi ne bi prošao

One of my favorite shots from the talented @lilikligman📸 ❤&⚽ forever and always…I love my body that I have worked so hard to build, it's powerful, athletic and to me it's beautiful. We sit here and pull ourselves apart, "I need to change this, change that" when we should love ourselves endlessly. We come in all shapes & sizes and we should embrace our curves and our beautiful imperfections because they make us who we are. Let us push the nay-sayers and the negative voices in our heads aside and be confident and go after what YOU want…YOU are unstoppable👊🏼💪🏼 @officialfitasapro #miami #sunset #fitness #health #loveyourself #strongisbeautiful #strongwomen #wellness #beastmode

A post shared by Lauren Sesselmann (@lsesselmann) on Mar 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT