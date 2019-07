View this post on Instagram

Dear Hockey, It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus. I want to thank you for the places we’ve gone together. I also want to thank you for all the friends you have made me. My family sends their best as well. I know they will definitely miss seeing us together. I am excited for the future because everything you have taught me will allow me to succeed. There will still be early mornings, new adventures and new friends, and I hope that I embrace them with the same love and passion I did for you. Thanks again for everything.