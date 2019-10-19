Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
JE LI OVO ON?

NEVJEROJATNA TRANSFORMACIJA: Za njega govore kako je najstrašniji čovjek na svijetu; Pali smo u nesvjest kad smo vidjeli kako izgleda

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 07:59 19.10.2019

Počeo je svakodnevno trenirati i nevjerojatno se ojačao

Poznati engleski bodybuilder i manje poznati glumac Martyn Ford svojom zastrašujućom pojavom zaprepastio je čitav svijet. U mladosti je bio mršav, kad je imao 17 godina imao je 73 kg . Ford se kao tinejdžer bavio kriketom.

‘IRANSKI HULK’ SPREMA SE PRODRMATI MMA: Jeste li ikad vidjeli ovo? Ovaj 154 kg teški mišićavi gorostas misli ozbiljno

Instagram
Instagram

Dok se oporavljao od jedne ozlijede dobio je mononukleozu i godinu dana nije smio ništa raditi.  Liječnici su mu savjetovali da počne trenirati u teretani.

Ušao je u nju, zaljubio se, i više nikad iz nje nije izašao. Počeo je svakodnevno trenirati i nevjerojatno se ojačao. Danas Ford ima 204 centimetra i 150 kilograma! Dnevno troši i više od 50 eura na hranu jer mora jesti svakih sat vremena, kako bi održao takvu mišićnu masu, kako je još prije pisao jedan od najčitanijih britanskih tabloida The Sun, koji ga je nazvao najstrašnijim čovjekom na planetu.

View this post on Instagram

CONTROLLED AGGRESSION …… Long before this crazy life I now live, I was a trainer, I loved my job, day in, day out ….. getting the most out of everyday people. One thing I always DRILL HOME is FORM !!!! I see so many people just MOVING WEIGHTS from A to B. Your far better off mastering 2-3 exercises for each body part and working at 100% with perfect form rather than trying to copy and follow these trends. DON’T fall into the bullshit trap of MORE IS BETTER, Sometimes doing something BETTER IS BETTER 🚨🚨🚨🚨 leave you ego at home, learn how to fully activate the muscle and force the body into change through challenging the mind and body, what weight is on the bar, is completely irrelevant, focus on hitting a rep range, creating as much tension as you can and feeling/working/activating the desired (DESIRED 🚨🚨 not assisting) MUSCLE. @jindermahal @dmcintyrewwe being on the end of one of my educational sessions, I love this part of my life, being able to share my knowledge with elite athletes and gaining respect from them, makes it all worth while. @bodyengineers @ignite.nutrition @laz_gelsei 🎥👊🔥#gym #wee #ignite #training #muscle @ufit_fitness thanks for the amazing gym 👊 Discount code : BEMARTYN Wearing the @bodyengineers vest and T-shirt

A post shared by Martyn Ford (@martynfordofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Sitting at the lightest I’ve been for almost 5 years, with age, maturity and new goals I’ve decided it’s time to switch up my training, my life and set new goals. I’ve pushed my body to crazy limits in the past, walking around at 350lb isn’t all that fun at all, now I’m sitting around 320lb and feel so much better. Switching up daily weight sessions for HIT cardio sessions and fitness drills has me feeling so much better, healthier and a new found energy for life. I’m in a world where I’m continually judged for so much, as we all are. Let’s take a second and realise that there is so much more to life than what the scales read or how much you can lift. It’s time for balance and priorities, not saying my drive is any less that 100%, I just want to be healthy and enjoy the amazing life I know have. @ignite.nutrition #diet #fitness #tattoo #athlete #muscle #trainer

A post shared by Martyn Ford (@martynfordofficial) on

