Počeo je svakodnevno trenirati i nevjerojatno se ojačao
Poznati engleski bodybuilder i manje poznati glumac Martyn Ford svojom zastrašujućom pojavom zaprepastio je čitav svijet. U mladosti je bio mršav, kad je imao 17 godina imao je 73 kg . Ford se kao tinejdžer bavio kriketom.
Dok se oporavljao od jedne ozlijede dobio je mononukleozu i godinu dana nije smio ništa raditi. Liječnici su mu savjetovali da počne trenirati u teretani.
Ušao je u nju, zaljubio se, i više nikad iz nje nije izašao. Počeo je svakodnevno trenirati i nevjerojatno se ojačao. Danas Ford ima 204 centimetra i 150 kilograma! Dnevno troši i više od 50 eura na hranu jer mora jesti svakih sat vremena, kako bi održao takvu mišićnu masu, kako je još prije pisao jedan od najčitanijih britanskih tabloida The Sun, koji ga je nazvao najstrašnijim čovjekom na planetu.
