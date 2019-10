PAZITE ŠTO SE RAKITIĆU DOGODILO PO POVRATKU U BARCELONU: Malo je reći da je ostao zatečen situacijom u kojoj se našao

Protesters have shut down rail and road transport around Barcelona’s El Prat airport so everyone has to leave on foot.

This is Ivan Rakitic: FC Barcelona midfielder, who played in the World Cup final.

Leaving the airport on foot.#Catalonia #NoEsJusticiaEsVenganza

Via @PREC96 pic.twitter.com/TztFPlcBsF

October 14, 2019