NAVIJAČI NAPALI NAJPOZNATIJU PORNOGLUMICU ZBOG IZDAJE: Pokušala se izvući pa se uvalila u još veće probleme

Bivša pornozvijezda čiji je umjetnički opus još itekako aktualan Mia Khalifa opet je svojim objavama na društvenim mrežama izazvala veliku buru.
Dvadesetšestogodišnja zvijezda filmova za odrasle poznata je kao vatrena navijačica West Hama, no na Instagram je stavila ovog vikenda fotografiju u dresu Watforda koji je igrao protiv Arsenala.
@sportsbet.io made this insane experience possible, I can’t believe I had the chance to see first hand Watford play Arsenal, even though it was a draw, it was ELECTRIC. I saw firsthand today the power of Bitcoin, and I’ve decided now that yellow is officially my color. From being able to purchase the jersey I’m wearing, a seat in the box, to buying a personalized message on the billboard at the pitch, bitcoin and @sportsbet.io makes it all possible for the community. #Sponsored
Navijačima West Hama nije to baš najbolje sjelo pa su ju napali u komentarima s pitanjima za koji klub stvarno navija. Odgovor je bio jednostavan: “Za svaki koji igra protiv Arsenala.”. Inače, utakmica je završila remijem 2:2.
“Did I leave the dog outside?” 😭 Photo by the amazing @larsjanssonphotography! Photoshoot today so flashing it back to one of my favorite ones from Copenhagen! Tap the link in my bio to get exclusive access to galleries, signed memorabilia from the shoots, signed posters, & more!! ♥️
