NA TANKOM LEDU

NA TANKOM LEDU

NAVIJAČI NAPALI NAJPOZNATIJU PORNOGLUMICU ZBOG IZDAJE: Pokušala se izvući pa se uvalila u još veće probleme

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 09:43 18.09.2019

Inače, utakmica je završila remijem 2:2

Bivša pornozvijezda čiji je umjetnički opus još itekako aktualan Mia Khalifa opet je svojim objavama na društvenim mrežama izazvala veliku buru.

TENISAČICI ANDREI PETKOVIĆ ZBOG FOTOGRAFIJA SU REKLI DA KRENE SNIMATI PORNIĆE: Njen odgovor šokirao je sve

Dvadesetšestogodišnja zvijezda filmova za odrasle poznata je kao vatrena navijačica West Hama, no na Instagram je stavila ovog vikenda fotografiju u dresu Watforda koji je igrao protiv Arsenala.

Navijačima West Hama nije to baš najbolje sjelo pa su ju napali u komentarima s pitanjima za koji klub stvarno navija. Odgovor je bio jednostavan: “Za svaki koji igra protiv Arsenala.”. Inače, utakmica je završila remijem 2:2.

