View this post on Instagram

"….More pics of my butt!…that girl just called me a Slut!" Line and still of my #selfiegirl parody video. Its a fun watch. View on youtube.com/paulalabaredas1 song is available on itunes. #parody #belfies #selfies #sexypics #buttselfies #nudesleaking #barbiegirl #thighhighs #lingerie #garterbelt