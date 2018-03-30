Prevelike grudi stvaraju Lindsey velike poteškoće i bol u leđima
Poznata Playboyjeva zečica Lindsey Pelas, atraktivna i bujna plavuša i najatraktivnija UFC kavez djevojka, čini se kako se povlači iz najelitnije svjetske organizacije slobodne borbe. Razlog? Prevelike grudi.
PLAYBOYEVA ZEČICA POKAZALA NESPUTANE GRUDI PA IZAZVALA ZGRAŽANJE: ‘Što si im to napravila?!’
Naime, prevelike grudi stvaraju Lindsey velike poteškoće i bol u leđima, zbog čega će na kraju vjerovatno i odustati od pojavljivanja na velikim eventima, nedavno je medijima rekla da su joj grudi teške otprilike deset kilograma (svaka teži otprilike 5 kg), ali da ih ne namjerava smanjivati jer je ponosna na njih…
“Moje grudi su dio mene. Ali, osjećam sve jaču bol u kralježnici i to traje već mjesecima. Naravno, znam što je posljedica toga. Bol je neugodna, baš gnjavi. Ali, krevet i dobra masaža mogu sve riješiti”, kazala je Lindsey Pelas, čije riječi prenosi britanski Daily Mail.
