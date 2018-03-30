Freemail Prijavi se

NAJATRAKTIVNIJA UFC DJEVOJKA POVLAČI SE IZ ORGANIZACIJE ZBOG PREVELIKIH GRUDI: ‘Osjećam sve jaču bol’

Prevelike grudi stvaraju Lindsey velike poteškoće i bol u leđima

Poznata Playboyjeva zečica Lindsey Pelas, atraktivna i bujna plavuša i najatraktivnija UFC kavez djevojka, čini se kako se povlači iz najelitnije svjetske organizacije slobodne borbe. Razlog? Prevelike grudi.

Naime, prevelike grudi stvaraju Lindsey velike poteškoće i bol u leđima, zbog čega će na kraju vjerovatno i odustati od pojavljivanja na velikim eventima, nedavno je medijima rekla da su joj grudi teške otprilike deset kilograma (svaka teži otprilike 5 kg), ali da ih ne namjerava smanjivati jer je ponosna na njih…

“Moje grudi su dio mene. Ali, osjećam sve jaču bol u kralježnici i to traje već mjesecima. Naravno, znam što je posljedica toga. Bol je neugodna, baš gnjavi. Ali, krevet i dobra masaža mogu sve riješiti”, kazala je Lindsey Pelas, čije riječi prenosi britanski Daily Mail.

