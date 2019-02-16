MIRKO JE STAO NA VAGU, A SVI SU GLEDALI – NJU! Upoznajte Bellatorovu ljepoticu; zove se Mercedes

Dotičnu damu na Instagramu prati oko pola milijuna ljudi
Hrvatski borac Mirko Cro Cop Filipović odradio je službeno vaganje pred ogled protiv Roya Nelsona s kojim će se sučeliti u jutarnjim satima nedjelje. I dok je mnogima bilo zanimljivo vidjeti da je hrvatski gladijator težak 106,5 kilograma i jedanaest kilograma lakši od američkog suparniku, drugima je bilo zanimljivije vidjeti ono što se zbivalo u pozadini.
A vidjeli su ondje Bellatorovu ljepoticu Mercedes Terrell, damu koju prati gotovo pola milijuna ljudi na njenom Instagram-profilu. Za sebe kaže da voli putovati, a sa putovanja često svoju pratnju počasti kakvom atraktivnom fotografijom. Poput ovih:
“I’m a Lover not a Fighter”❤️👊🏼… This is an interesting statement cuz the truth is we all fight for something… I fight to be seen and heard above the stereotype surrounding the career I chose as a model… I fight to feel worthy of abundance because I know without feeling worthy I’ll never be able to reach my goals… I fight to feel confident in my own mind and body… and I fight to make a positive difference in the lives of those who read my posts, even if they just see me as part of the stereotype I mentioned above… 📝 I think clearly defining what we fight for can be a really simple tool to illuminating the path toward our goals, so, with that said, I truly want to know: WHAT DO YOU FIGHT FOR? . 💯 #KeepItREALish edits: brightened face, smoothed some lines and wrinkles on skin(TBH this pic is from last year sometime and I can’t rem all that was/wasn’t edited, so this is my best guess).
Catching some winter rays in between the rain storms… anyone else having sunshine withdrawals? ☀️ Check out the post I put up on January 12th for some great tips & tricks when it comes to getting your dosage from that great ball of fire in the sky. . 💯 #KeepItREALish edits: smoothed some lines on stomach and armpit.
So apparently hugging for at least six seconds can do wonders to improve your mood and health. 🧐 Research has shown that as hugging time elapses, levels of the oxytocin hormone increase. Oxytocin is known as the “feel-good hormone”, the “happy hormone” and even the “love drug”. The hormone calms the nervous system and boosts positive emotions. 🤗 The flow of oxytocin after a six second hug affects you in the following ways: it lowers blood pressure and helps with anxiety; it lowers cortisol (the stress hormone); and it increases your social connections and sense of belonging. 🤗 I can’t really think of any better reasons to start treasuring each embrace with those close to you, and maybe even with new friends too! However, so as not to come off like a creep, perhaps tell the person you are going to try this 6-second-hug on, what you’re doing and why. 😉 #MAJicTrick 🔮✨ @themajichour . 💯 #KeepItREALish edits: increased saturation(made my skin look tanner)
Swipe to #KeepItREALish ⬅️ Fellas, it’s time to take some responsibility for the role you’re taking in creating an actual fantasy(false) world for yourselves… every time you like a photo or video on social media you are helping to build a profile of what you want to see more of… so if it’s fake ass photos you wanna see(pun intended) then that’s what you’ll get more of, and that’s also what the “influencers” and marketing companies will continue to produce. My point being: you control what you see on here, and if you wanna create a fantasy world to live in, that’s totally up to you… just go into that consciously. If you want to stay in touch with what’s real then make conscious decisions in that direction. In this way we have the ability to beautify our own worlds according to what we feel is important to us….Just something to think about. 💛 Ladies, if you follow me you’ve noticed I’ve been posting both edited AND raw images lately, and/or calling out how my photos have been edited in each of my posts. In the case of these photos I obviously edited out some “lady lumps” on my bootay. Though it’s unfortunate, the truth is that the fake(edited) photos perform better on the social media, but I’m hopeful that by including the raw(unedited) photo as well, it’ll get people opening up to the TRUTH little by little. I already know you incredible females have my back with this #KeepItREALish movement and I’m so thankful for all of you who’ve already been showing your support by using the #KeepItREALish tag when posting photos of your beautifully authentic selves; I encourage the rest of you to do the same! 💛 Also wanted to shed some light on some of the Truths and Lies about Cottage Cheese Thighs 😘✨: •90ish% OF WOMEN HAVE CELLULITE- Fact •CELLULITE IS CAUSED BY TOXINS IN YOUR BODY- Myth •WOMEN GET MORE CELLULITE THAN MEN-Fact •CELLULITE GETS WORSE WITH AGE- Fact •CELLULITE MAY BE IN YOUR GENES- Fact •CELLULITE ONLY HAPPENS TO OUT-OF-SHAPE PEOPLE- Myth •EXERCISE CAN REDUCE THE APPEARANCE OF CELLULITE- Fact
