MIRKO JE STAO NA VAGU, A SVI SU GLEDALI – NJU! Upoznajte Bellatorovu ljepoticu; zove se Mercedes

“I’m a Lover not a Fighter”❤️👊🏼… This is an interesting statement cuz the truth is we all fight for something… I fight to be seen and heard above the stereotype surrounding the career I chose as a model… I fight to feel worthy of abundance because I know without feeling worthy I’ll never be able to reach my goals… I fight to feel confident in my own mind and body… and I fight to make a positive difference in the lives of those who read my posts, even if they just see me as part of the stereotype I mentioned above… 📝 I think clearly defining what we fight for can be a really simple tool to illuminating the path toward our goals, so, with that said, I truly want to know: WHAT DO YOU FIGHT FOR? . 💯 #KeepItREALish edits: brightened face, smoothed some lines and wrinkles on skin(TBH this pic is from last year sometime and I can’t rem all that was/wasn’t edited, so this is my best guess).