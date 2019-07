‘LYONSKA ČAJANKA’ POPRIMILA MEĐUNARODNE RAZMJERE: Hillary Clinton stala u obranu američke nogometašice, Britanci bijesni

Record-breaking ratings for the @Lionesses last night, peaking at 11.7m – highest UK TV audience of the year, & highest ever for a female match.

They may have lost, but any lingering misogynist debate about the appeal of women's football is over.

It's arrived & it's BIG. 🙌⚽️🦁 pic.twitter.com/qC3yYOvzrn

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2019