KAOS NA DERBIJU U BEOGRADU: Nije se znalo tko koga tuče na terenu i izvan njega; građani spašavali živu glavu prije utakmice

Belgrade derby. 02.03.2019

In the city before the derby there were several clashes betweeb the fans and the police. On the video Partizanovci from Partizan attacked Crvena Zvezda pub before the game.#Fudbal #Večiti #Derbi #Crvena #Zvezda #Partizan #FKCZ #FKPartizan pic.twitter.com/WE29zXuhsH

— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV1) March 2, 2019