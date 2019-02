KAD ONA SUDI GRUBI PREKRŠAJI SU POŽELJNI: Claudia Romani najljepša je nogometna sutkinja na svijetu i ne boji se to pokazati

View this post on Instagram

This is my TOP 9 for 2018 .. thank u for liking me 10 million times and more !!! Can we make 2019 the best year yet ? Love you guys .. nothing of this would make sense without my loyal followers .. and thank you Haters .. you are just like 💩… but I know you watch closely ! 🙄🤣🤪🤩 #HappyNewYear everyone !! #topnine2018 #claudiaromani #model #blessed #curvyfit #natural #vegetarian #vegan