GIMNASTIČARKA

JEDNA OD NAJPOPULARNIJIH SPORTAŠICA SVIJETA POTPUNO GOLA: Pogledajte kako izgleda njezin nastup bez odjeće

Autor: Sportski.net 13:59 06.09.2019

Učinila je to pozirajući za magazin ESPN-a “The Body Issue”

Gimnastičarka sveučilišta UCLA Katelyn Ohashi proslavila se početkom godine kada je oduševila atraktivnim nastupom i impresivnim vještinama. Mnogi su njezin tadašnji nastup proglasili najboljim u povijesti, a za njega je dobila maksimalni broj bodova.

“Highlight” njezine točke bio je doskok gdje u zraku radi “špagu” te se odmah vraća u vertikalu i završava vježbu.

Sada je Katelyn Ohashi opet zaludila svijet i nastupila sasvim gola. Učinila je to pozirajući za magazin ESPN-a “The Body Issue” u kojem se objavljuju gole i polugole fotografije poznatih sportaša.

View this post on Instagram

“a line of dots following a pattern but one stands out, it’s clearly an outlier that’s direction needs to reroute. alienated and put to the side in order to not be seen, studied through a screen, thinking that maybe if we can match a name to it, we’ll all suddenly become immune like any vaccine. experiencing anything that isn’t explained or doesn’t belong to the majority will make you alone, and anyone who wants to stay “normal” will hide in order to not be shown. the outlying dots were marked on my skin, to remind me that being different is no longer sin. these marks are the reminders of everyone fighting around. the ones that are no longer seen because they were cast down. the ones that aren’t lost just never wanted to be found. and the ones that just needed someone else to make a sound. multiple mediums where too many negative energies can surface. as if not commenting the hurtful message would somehow be doing a disservice. each time my skin sheds away making more room to grow. not to make room for anyone else but to let my own true colors show. proud of who i am and what my body reveals, no longer am i concerned about who it appeals. too thin, too fat, but it’s not anyone else’s job to decide all that. having a voice loud enough blocks everyone else out, but when there’s that lingering doubt every compliment received will go unnoticed like a drought. amour de soi is the only natural form of self love. once that’s reached, nothing will rise above. we weren’t meant to have it all, but make the best out of what we have every single day. i’m proud of my body and all its imperfections, that’s all i have to say.” ~ katelyn ohashi. @espn #espnbodyissue2019 photographer: @danascruggs 😍

A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

ESPN je objavio i prigodni video u kojem Ohashi vježbe izvodi potpuno gola, a možete pogledati kako je to izgledalo.

