JEDAN JE DETALJ S FIFINE DODJELE NAGRADA ODJEKNUO NA DRUŠTVENIM MREŽAMA: Je li moguće da ga Luka Modrić još uvijek koristi?

"iPhone Xs is out"

"iPhone Xr is out"

"iPhone Xs Max is out"

My brothers and sisters, FIFA World Best, Luka Modric is still using iPhone 5s. Don't kill yourself trying to impress/slay. pic.twitter.com/2yl0XVBEQq

— Adewuyi👑 Jr 🇳🇬 (@oluwasegun_247) September 26, 2018