HULIGANSKO ORGIJANJE ENGLEZA PO ULICAMA SEVILLE: Policija pucala u zrak; pogledajte kaos o kojem upravo bruji čitava Engleska

5,000 England fans are on the way to Seville for the game on Monday night. The game is at the Real Betis Stadium. It will be interesting to see if the Seville Ultras Biris Norte make an appearance. Read this article and video. My guess is they will. https://t.co/gp2oNfZLbO

— Douglas Bagley (@dougbagleyfdl) October 13, 2018