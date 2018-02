FRANCUSKA LJEPOTICA SLOMILA SRCE IGRAČU PSG-A: Vratila se bivšem dečku, tko zna kako će se to odraziti na njegovu igru

This trip to the #Philippines was so emotional. After almost 1 year, I was in the country were everything started. I wanna say thank you to everybody who supports me since I am Miss France. I love all of you for your kindness, your smile, your messages and your support. I will miss you, your wonderful country, your mangoes ( and the chicken joy ahah ). See you next time ! 🗻💚

