[FOTO] VRUĆA NAVIJAČICA MANCHESTERA SVIM SE SILAMA TRUDI PODIĆI SVOJU MOMČAD: Odjeću nema, ali ima poruku za klupsku legendu

Katarina Maria iz dana u dan navijače časti golišavim fotografijama u dresu Crvenih Vragova, a svoju poljednju fotografiju posvetila je legendi kluba Ericu Cantoni
Manchester Unitedu ove sezone baš ne ide. Slavni klub upao je u rezultatsku krizu i očajnički se pokušava izvući.
Motivaciju moraju igrači pronaći brzo ako se misle podići na ljestvici Premier lige, a neloše mjesto za pronalaženje motivacije je Instagram najseksi navijačice Manchester Uniteda.
Katarina Maria iz dana u dan navijače časti golišavim fotografijama u dresu Crvenih Vragova, a svoju poljednju fotografiju posvetila je legendi kluba Ericu Cantoni.
Odjeću je negdje usput zaboravila, a napisala je uz fotografiju “Naš kralj”.
Na svoj način podržala je i trenera Manchestera. Dok njima ne ide, ona se stvarno trudi.
OLE’S AT THE WHEEL !!! United dominated the game yesterday, with an impressive 3-1 victory at Old Trafford, securing us three important points! 7 games, 5 wins and a draw against Liverpool, we are definitely doing better! Tell me your thoughts ?! Picture is by my good friend and amazing photographer @_mlaumann go show him some love 😈❤️ #manchesterunited #united #ggmu #redarmy #reddevil #unitedtillidie #olesatthewheel
GAME DAY !! Feels like I been waiting FOREVER, don’t you agree?!! 😅 We need to get 3 points today, we are better then @cpfc !! I Think it’s gonna be a 2-0 win for United, or 3-0 🙄🤞🏽 What do you guys Think ? Let me know in the comments below 👇🏼❤️ Pitcture is taken by the most amazing @_mlaumann, for @mmm.dk ❤️✌🏽
