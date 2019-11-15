Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
CRVENA VRAŽICA

[FOTO] VRUĆA NAVIJAČICA MANCHESTERA SVIM SE SILAMA TRUDI PODIĆI SVOJU MOMČAD: Odjeću nema, ali ima poruku za klupsku legendu

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 13:28 15.11.2019

Katarina Maria iz dana u dan navijače časti golišavim fotografijama u dresu Crvenih Vragova, a svoju poljednju fotografiju posvetila je legendi kluba Ericu Cantoni

Manchester Unitedu ove sezone baš ne ide. Slavni klub upao je u rezultatsku krizu i očajnički se pokušava izvući.

Motivaciju moraju igrači pronaći brzo ako se misle podići na ljestvici Premier lige, a neloše mjesto za pronalaženje motivacije je Instagram najseksi navijačice Manchester Uniteda.

[FOTO] POZNATA GLUMICA I NAVIJAČICA LAZIJA SKINULA SE U 48. GODINI I POSRAMILA SVE: ‘Pružili su mi zadovoljstvo…’

Katarina Maria iz dana u dan navijače časti golišavim fotografijama u dresu Crvenih Vragova, a svoju poljednju fotografiju posvetila je legendi kluba Ericu Cantoni.

Odjeću je negdje usput zaboravila, a napisala je uz fotografiju “Naš kralj”.

Na svoj način podržala je i trenera Manchestera. Dok njima ne ide, ona se stvarno trudi.

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @_mlaumann ❤️❤️

A post shared by KATRINA MARIA 🇫🇴 (@katrina.maria) on

 

