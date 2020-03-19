Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
ONA MU POMAŽE

[FOTO, VIDEO] KARANTENSKA SVAKODNEVICA S JEDNOM OD NAJLJEPŠIH BORKINJA DANAŠNJICE: Ova snimka postala je viralni hit

Foto: Screenshot: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 07:18 19.03.2020

Ovako izgleda karantenska stvarnost bračnog para Vanderford-VanZant

Dok se nalaze u karanteni ili izolaciji zbog pandemije koronavirusa, sportaši moraju pronalaziti vlastite načine kako se održavati u formi, a i zabaviti se.

[FOTO, VIDEO] OVO STVARNO NIJE FER: Nova MMA senzacija ima zločestu naviku; ‘Pa što, imam najprirodnije moguće tijelo’

Seksi Paige

Tako je i kod popularnog borilačkog bračnog para Austin Vanderford iz Bellatora sa skorom 9-0 i Paige VanZant iz UFC-a sa skorom 8-4-0, a koji su na Instagramu objavili video Austina gdje diže utege te Paige koja u seksi izdanju, grudnjaku i gaćicama, pomaže.

Na Instagramu je prati 2.4 milijuna fanova

Naravno, snimka je na internetu odmah postala hit, između ostalog i zato što Paige VanZant spada u red naljepših borkinja današnjice. Amerikanku na Instagramu prati 2.4 milijuna fanova, najviše od svih trenutno aktivnih profesionalnih borkinja u svim borilačkih sportovima zajedno, ako tu ne računamo bivšu UFC vladaricu Rondu Rousey.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

View this post on Instagram

I do my own stunts 😋💗

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

View this post on Instagram

Freckled ❤️

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

View this post on Instagram

Hey @si_swimsuit Bring me back to Mexico ☀️

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

View this post on Instagram

To my husband: I may never find words beautiful enough to describe all that you mean to me. Not only has this been the hardest and most mentally challenging two years of my life, it has also been the most magical and amazing two years. I have been tested over and over again. Without you in my life I don’t think that I could have made it though. You have supported me and picked me up when I didn’t want to fight any more. You encourage me and believe in me every second of every single day. When I met you I instantly knew you were what I was searching for. I never could have never imagined the impact you would have in my life and who I am as a person. I am so beyond lucky. I know that each test I go through I will have you guiding me and holding my hand. I love you now and forever. 💗 @austinv170mma

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

View this post on Instagram

@trailblazers 🏀 #bornandraised #portland

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

View this post on Instagram

My souls too lit to give a s***. 🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

