[FOTO] ONA JE BILA APSOLUTNI HIT POSLJEDNJE UFC-OVE PRIREDBE: Polugola hrabro šetala kavezom – ‘Netko mora ovo raditi’

View this post on Instagram

Well, someone’s got to do it! Thank you to everyone who continues to support us at @ufc , I truly love this sport and love what I do. Those were some epic fights last night and exactly the show we all needed. People are asking how it felt with no audience while being by myself; no audience felt like we were on a movie set and being alone felt like the good ole WEC days. I’m just so happy to be back to work and grateful as heck. 🙏🏼 #ufc249 📸 @jeffbottari