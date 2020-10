[FOTO] NOGOMETAŠ REALA JE ZBOG FATALNE SRPKINJE BJEŽAO IZ KARANTENE: Opet je počela objavljivati golišave fotografije

View this post on Instagram

Im so happy to share with you new dress from our new collection called “A” after my son(Aleksej)👶🏼!As this whole craziness is happening in the world I wasnt able to bring my @faustojanov to do a proper 📸 , but hopefully this will give you a glimpse of whats ahead of us!I want to thank everyone who was helping me with this!❤️ Hope you will like it! Love Sofija💙 @bysofimilo