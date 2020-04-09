Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
NOKAUTIRAT ĆE VAS

[FOTO] NAJSEKSI BOSKAČICA NA SVIJETU SE NE DOSAĐUJE U KARANTENI: Vrućim fotkama zapalila je internet

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 22:13 09.04.2020

Inače, Avril iza sebe ima tužnu životnu priču, jer su je s 15 godina izbacili iz kuće, a sada s 32 je uspješna boksačica

Tridesetdvogodišnja Australka Avril Mathie najseksipilnija je boksačica na svijetu, u što se uvjere svi koji pogledaju njen profil na društvenim mrežama.

Lijepa Australka uspjehe niže i u ringu, ali trenutno ne može trenriati pa mora smišljati načine kako ostati u formi. Sudeći po fotografijama koje postavlja na Instagram, dobro joj ide.

Inače, Avril iza sebe ima tužnu životnu priču, jer su je s 15 godina izbacili iz kuće, a sada s 32 je uspješna boksačica koja se bavi i manekenstvom te je osvajala brojne nagrade na natjecanjima ljepote.

With all the different type of workouts I’m putting my body through since quarantine, I’d be so skinny if I didn’t also up my chocolate and beer intake by like 5000%. 😬🤪🤷🏽‍♀️ I also would have crumbled on day 2 if it weren’t for CBD helping reduce the inflammation… my poor lil body doesn’t know wtf is going on with all these new movements and training intensities… but here we are getting faster and stronger and haven’t felt the need for a day off in the last 9 days 💪🏽💪🏽 . . I get all my CBD products from @purespectrumhemp because #notallcbdiscreatedequal and they are one of the few brands out there that do not also contain other banned substances (important for drug-tested athletes, workers, travellers etc) and rigorously perform quality testing. Use my code “champ” for a discount 👌🏽 . . #quarantinelife #stayhome #homeworkouts #sprints #glutes #legday #boxinglife #crosstraining #quarantineworkout #doyoueven #trainhardfighteasy #recovery #cbdcures #purespectrum #cbd #athletelife #gettingfit

