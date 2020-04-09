Inače, Avril iza sebe ima tužnu životnu priču, jer su je s 15 godina izbacili iz kuće, a sada s 32 je uspješna boksačica
Tridesetdvogodišnja Australka Avril Mathie najseksipilnija je boksačica na svijetu, u što se uvjere svi koji pogledaju njen profil na društvenim mrežama.
Lijepa Australka uspjehe niže i u ringu, ali trenutno ne može trenriati pa mora smišljati načine kako ostati u formi. Sudeći po fotografijama koje postavlja na Instagram, dobro joj ide.
Inače, Avril iza sebe ima tužnu životnu priču, jer su je s 15 godina izbacili iz kuće, a sada s 32 je uspješna boksačica koja se bavi i manekenstvom te je osvajala brojne nagrade na natjecanjima ljepote.
