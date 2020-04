Lautaro Martinez’s stunning Wag Agustina Gandolfo sunbathes in tiny bikini and works out on sun terrace and The pair have been enjoying some quality time together while in lockdown. The pair were introduced to each other by Mauro Icardi's wife Wanda Nara pic.twitter.com/3Xxxj3iSKw

— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 12, 2020