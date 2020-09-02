Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Na rubu sporta

DJEVOJKE S PALICAMA

[FOTO] KAD ONE IGRAJU GOLF, NITKO NE GLEDA U LOPTICU: Ove ljepotice zaludile su jedan od najelitnijh sportova na svijetu

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 10:04 02.09.2020

Iako imaju savršene udarce, njihov izgled privlači pažnju gdje god se pojave

Iako je golf sport koji se većinom povezuje s bogatim muškarcima, žene su posljednjih godina itekako došle na svoje.

Na nepreglednim zelenim poljima ladanjskih klubova konkurencija se zaoštrila, kako na sportskom planu, tako i na nekim drugim.

[FOTO] ZVIJEZDA BAYERNA I NJEGOVA VRUĆA ZARUČNICA SKORO SU OTIŠLI ‘DO KRAJA’ NA JAHTI: Tek su kasnije skužili da ih snimaju…

Brojne su ljepotice odlučile uzeti golf-palice u svoje ruke te se okušati u profesionalnom sportu u kojem se zna da je zarada ogromna.

Iako imaju savršene udarce, njihov izgled privlači pažnju gdje god se pojave. Pogledajte osam ljepotica s golf-terena zbog kojih gledatelji često zaborave na rupu, lopticu i palice.

Paige Spiranac

View this post on Instagram

Golden hour✨

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

View this post on Instagram

☀️🌵

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Mollie Lawrence

Hannah B. Leiner

View this post on Instagram

SOUTH FLORIDA, thank you for all the amazing adventures and experiences I’ve learned throughout my life. I began playing the great game of golf here, which opened so many doors for me. Thank you for the amazing friendships I’ve gained that come with memories that will last a lifetime. Staying in Miami for college allowed me to meet the most amazing person I’ve ever met, @jamesmorgan_12 – Without him, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to move and create new memories in a different city. Thank you to my amazing parents for giving me the life I wish to one day give my kids (@gloria_leiner & @instagramlessMel). I’m so thankful for all the love and support I have now and excited to see what’s to come. Forever in my heart SoFlo♥️🌴 • • • • • • • • Thank you so much to @eyeonuphoto for taking the time to take these amazing photos, so glad I can finally share them (and tag you 😉) • • • #photography #southflorida #miami #bocaraton #golf #golfbabes #womenwithdrive #teegirls #newyork #newjersey #explore #adventure #new #instagram #ig #thankful #blessed #opportunity #motivation #love #happiness

A post shared by Hannah B. Leiner (@hannahbleiner) on

View this post on Instagram

whatever floats your boat 🌊 #summervibes

A post shared by Hannah B. Leiner (@hannahbleiner) on

Morgan Ashley

View this post on Instagram

M☠️A … @anthony.taranto 🙌🔥

A post shared by Morgan Ashley (@morg.ashley) on

View this post on Instagram

Mind your beezness 🐝 🖤 #mondaymood

A post shared by Morgan Ashley (@morg.ashley) on

View this post on Instagram

Orange you glad I didn’t say… 🧡😈

A post shared by Morgan Ashley (@morg.ashley) on

Hailey Rae Ostrom

View this post on Instagram

Hang loose and hang in there 🤙🏼 UPDATE: 2020 Qualifying School has officially been canceled (along with the rest of my tournament schedule plans). I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t shaken me, made me question my journey, my career, etc. Even considered taking up surfing for a bit (see photo 😉). BUT I decided to suck it up, create new goals and get to work. I’m really stoked about the exciting things ahead. Thank you #TeamHailey for being on this road with me! #ToeTap 📸: @francislanestudio 🏎: @lacscottsdale • • • • • #teamwwd #wwd #lpga #lpgabound #lpgatour #pga #golf #golfer #golfing #golfswing #golfbabes #golfhottie #nike #nikegolf #callaway #ogio #scottycameron #cobra #atyourbest @womenwithdrive @nike @nikegolf @swooshstaff @nosweatco @pingtour

A post shared by Hailey Rae Ostrom (@haileyostrom) on

Steph Langnas

View this post on Instagram

ur boss #behindthescenes

A post shared by Steph Langnas 🌼 (@stephlangnas) on

View this post on Instagram

#tbt to filmin movies

A post shared by Steph Langnas 🌼 (@stephlangnas) on

View this post on Instagram

💛 🌼🌻☀️🍋

A post shared by Steph Langnas 🌼 (@stephlangnas) on

Gabi Powel

View this post on Instagram

Believe & achieve

A post shared by Gabi Powel (@gabipowel) on

Jordan Cornelius

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 10:04 02.09.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr