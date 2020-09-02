Iako imaju savršene udarce, njihov izgled privlači pažnju gdje god se pojave
Iako je golf sport koji se većinom povezuje s bogatim muškarcima, žene su posljednjih godina itekako došle na svoje.
Na nepreglednim zelenim poljima ladanjskih klubova konkurencija se zaoštrila, kako na sportskom planu, tako i na nekim drugim.
Brojne su ljepotice odlučile uzeti golf-palice u svoje ruke te se okušati u profesionalnom sportu u kojem se zna da je zarada ogromna.
Iako imaju savršene udarce, njihov izgled privlači pažnju gdje god se pojave. Pogledajte osam ljepotica s golf-terena zbog kojih gledatelji često zaborave na rupu, lopticu i palice.
Paige Spiranac
View this post on Instagram
I’ve talked a lot about how CBD has helped my anxiety, but it’s also really helped my golf game. I feel less anxious on the first tee, and it’s become a part of my daily morning routine. Now, @medterracbd just released the new CBD Immune Boost Drops to help build immune system health. Packed with CBD, Vitamin C, Echinacea, Elderberry and Ginger Root, it’s everything you need for immune support in one bottle! I’ve been using the Immune tincture as soon as I wake up, the pain relief cream after workouts, and the CBD melatonin at night. You can use my friends and family discount PAIGE15 for 15% off your order. Let me know down below if you have any questions!😌
Mollie Lawrence
View this post on Instagram
𝐇𝐚𝐭 , 𝐬𝐮𝐧 , 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 ! •Don’t rush •Don’t force •Don’t stress •Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is just relax. ✌️ •#golf #girl #golfing #golfr #love #happy #hat #bikni #pose #instadaily #instagood #insta #instamood #sunnyday #relax #girlgolfer #golfcuties #golflife #green #tan
View this post on Instagram
Practicing my whole game this morning! Mainly my putting as that’s what let me down. And a few iron shots but still working on my drills and grinding it out ! 🌟 Big thanks to the @theshirelondon @american_golf @justinprose99 @kjrosefoundation @computacenteruk @excelsm and all the volunteers on the day! • • • • • #golf #golfer #golfr #golfing #love #instadaily #instagood #insta #girlgolfer #blue #adidas #wilson #wilsongolf #adidasgolf #summer #practice #work #golfswing #stripes
Hannah B. Leiner
View this post on Instagram
SOUTH FLORIDA, thank you for all the amazing adventures and experiences I’ve learned throughout my life. I began playing the great game of golf here, which opened so many doors for me. Thank you for the amazing friendships I’ve gained that come with memories that will last a lifetime. Staying in Miami for college allowed me to meet the most amazing person I’ve ever met, @jamesmorgan_12 – Without him, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to move and create new memories in a different city. Thank you to my amazing parents for giving me the life I wish to one day give my kids (@gloria_leiner & @instagramlessMel). I’m so thankful for all the love and support I have now and excited to see what’s to come. Forever in my heart SoFlo♥️🌴 • • • • • • • • Thank you so much to @eyeonuphoto for taking the time to take these amazing photos, so glad I can finally share them (and tag you 😉) • • • #photography #southflorida #miami #bocaraton #golf #golfbabes #womenwithdrive #teegirls #newyork #newjersey #explore #adventure #new #instagram #ig #thankful #blessed #opportunity #motivation #love #happiness
Morgan Ashley
Hailey Rae Ostrom
View this post on Instagram
Two truths and a lie: I can’t afford this Rolls Royce, I don’t know how to surf and I’ve never 3-putt…🙃 missing these photo shoot days! 📸: @francislanestudio #TeamHailey #ToeTap • • • • • #teamwwd #wwd #lpga #lpgabound #lpgatour #pga #golf #golfer #golfing #golfswing #golfbabes #golfhottie #nike #nikegolf #atyourbest @womenwithdrive @nike @nikegolf @swooshstaff @nosweatco @pingtour
View this post on Instagram
Hang loose and hang in there 🤙🏼 UPDATE: 2020 Qualifying School has officially been canceled (along with the rest of my tournament schedule plans). I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t shaken me, made me question my journey, my career, etc. Even considered taking up surfing for a bit (see photo 😉). BUT I decided to suck it up, create new goals and get to work. I’m really stoked about the exciting things ahead. Thank you #TeamHailey for being on this road with me! #ToeTap 📸: @francislanestudio 🏎: @lacscottsdale • • • • • #teamwwd #wwd #lpga #lpgabound #lpgatour #pga #golf #golfer #golfing #golfswing #golfbabes #golfhottie #nike #nikegolf #callaway #ogio #scottycameron #cobra #atyourbest @womenwithdrive @nike @nikegolf @swooshstaff @nosweatco @pingtour
View this post on Instagram
CART PATH ONLY! @funboy just released this new golf cart floaty and one of YOU has a chance to win it! Just tag a friend in the comments below and be sure you’re following both me and @funboy!! #FunBoy #TeamHailey #ToeTap • • • • • #teamwwd #wwd #lpga #lpgabound #lpgatour #pga #golf #golfer #golfing #golfswing #golfbabes #golfhottie #nike #nikegolf #callaway #ogio #scottycameron #ping #atyourbest
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for making 2019 one to remember! Cheers to the new year!! #TeamHailey #ToeTap • • • • • #teamwwd #wwd #lpga #lpgabound #lpgatour #pga #golf #golfer #golfing #golfswing #golfbabes #golfhottie #nike #nikegolf #callaway #ogio #scottycameron #cobra #atyourbest @womenwithdrive @nike @nikegolf @swooshstaff
Steph Langnas
Gabi Powel
View this post on Instagram
Stretching is so important to keep your muscles flexible strong and healthy, espically for golf. It can help improve your performance. I can say that I need to work on stretching more and it’s a goal I need to work towards. Always having goals to work towards is ideal to keep you moving forward.🤸💪 #motivation #staysafe #staydreaming
