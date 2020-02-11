Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Na rubu sporta

POJAČANJE SLAVENA

[FOTO] HRVATSKI NOGOMET DOBIO SVOJU WANDU NARU: Jeffren Suarez ima superzgodnu suprugu koja mu je ujedno i agentica

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 15:13 11.02.2020

Jessica ima svoju agenciju JeffrenSport, a trenutno zastupa supruga i još dvojicu igrača

Venezuelanac i reprezentativac Jeffren Suarez (32) dobro je poznato ime ljubiteljima Barcelone. Nije igrao puno, bio je požrtvovna rezerva koja je znala vrlo dobro iskoristiti svaku šansu koju mu trener pruži. Prekaljeni Suarez imao je vrtoglavu karijeru, igrao je osim u Barceloni još i u Sportingu, pa kasnije i u Švicarskoj, Belgiji pa i na Cipru da bi na koncu pojačao Prvu HNL i to redove Slaven Belupa.

ŠTO, POBOGU, BIVŠI IGRAČ BARCELONE RADI U HNL-U? Igrao s Messijem, Zlatanom… Pep ga je volio, zabijao Realu, a sada je u Slavenu

No, zanimljivo je kako je u Koprivnicu doveo i svoju suprugu Jessicu Ricart, koja mu je ujedno i agentica, dakle slična je situacija kao i s argentinskim napadačem Maurom Icardijem i suprugom koja mu vodi karijeru, Wandom Narom. Jessica ima svoju agenciju JeffrenSport, a trenutno zastupa supruga i još dvojicu igrača, Josea Manuela Ruedu i Victora Pelau.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 15:13 11.02.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr