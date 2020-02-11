[FOTO] HRVATSKI NOGOMET DOBIO SVOJU WANDU NARU: Jeffren Suarez ima superzgodnu suprugu koja mu je ujedno i agentica

Jessica ima svoju agenciju JeffrenSport, a trenutno zastupa supruga i još dvojicu igrača
Venezuelanac i reprezentativac Jeffren Suarez (32) dobro je poznato ime ljubiteljima Barcelone. Nije igrao puno, bio je požrtvovna rezerva koja je znala vrlo dobro iskoristiti svaku šansu koju mu trener pruži. Prekaljeni Suarez imao je vrtoglavu karijeru, igrao je osim u Barceloni još i u Sportingu, pa kasnije i u Švicarskoj, Belgiji pa i na Cipru da bi na koncu pojačao Prvu HNL i to redove Slaven Belupa.
ŠTO, POBOGU, BIVŠI IGRAČ BARCELONE RADI U HNL-U? Igrao s Messijem, Zlatanom… Pep ga je volio, zabijao Realu, a sada je u Slavenu
No, zanimljivo je kako je u Koprivnicu doveo i svoju suprugu Jessicu Ricart, koja mu je ujedno i agentica, dakle slična je situacija kao i s argentinskim napadačem Maurom Icardijem i suprugom koja mu vodi karijeru, Wandom Narom. Jessica ima svoju agenciju JeffrenSport, a trenutno zastupa supruga i još dvojicu igrača, Josea Manuela Ruedu i Victora Pelau.
