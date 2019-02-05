DOTJERALA JE TIJELO DO SAVRŠENSTVA: Ova boginja fitnessa pokazala je i LeBronu Jamesu više poza

Gotovo milijun pratitelja na Instagramu dokazat će da je praćena
Kombinacija talenta i mukotrpnog rada ono je što odvaja sportaše i zvijezde svojih sportova. LeBron James svakako spada u ove druge.
Nevjerojatne svote novca ulaže košarkaš Los Angeles Lakersa u svoje zdravlje i svoju spremnost da iz večeri u večer dokazuje svima da mu nema ravnih. Prehrana, tretmani kojima se mora podvrgnuti nakon napora, treninzi… sve je to dio rutine koju LeBron James i njemu slični svakodnevno prolaze.
Njegova je sreća što (je) dio njih prolazi(o) sa Lais DeLeon, svjetski poznatom trenericom fitnessa koja je karijeru modela zamijenila poslom koji ju je proslavio. Gotovo milijun pratitelja na Instagramu dokazat će da je praćena, a rad sa najpoznatijima koristit će joj za još veću samopromociju…
Haiii I spent the day finalizing everything for my upcoming Fall Healthy Habits challenge and I’m so excited! 🤗💗 If you’re an app subscriber, check your email, I sent out challenge details today. 📧 . If you haven’t tried my app yet and you struggle with staying consistent long-term, this challenge is for you! . WHAT’S INCLUDED? 👇 . 💗8 Week Progressive Program 💗Muscle-building & fat-burning Workouts 💗Gym & Home programs available 💗Video Form Demos 💗Delicious Healthy Recipes 💗Accountability & Support 💗New App Features 💗Community Group 💗Weekly & Overall Prizes . To register, download my app: 📲 www.laisapp.com
Bent-Over, One-Arm, Dumbbell Row. I love these because if done right, you really feel it in your lower lats. Great lats will give you the appearance of a tiny waist and I like that ish! 👌🏼 One arm dumbbell rows allow for a better range of motion than with a bar because with a bar you are forced to stop where the bar meets your chest. – One of the things I often see people (women in particular) doing wrong when doing these is they are not in the best position to begin with. I understand this may not be the most comfortable or flattering position to be in a full gym, but truly being bent over at the hip & having that opposite leg out far enough is going to give you the balance you need to do this properly and isolate the lat. Notice how I lower my shoulder to get a good stretch at the bottom, then I engage, contract and get a big squeeze at the top instead of (what I often see some doing) keeping the back completely fixed and only using the arm to lower and raise the dumbbell slightly in that fixed position. (doing this would only really hit your rear delts and not your lats) – So really focus on getting that stretch at the bottom, initiate with your lat for a big pull, and get that hard squeeze at the top. 💪🏽 – Outfit: @upvibe For more workout videos follow my fitness page: @laisdeleonfitness 💥Comment here if your found this info + video helpful! I'm not a mind reader, the only way I know what to post more of for you is if you communicate & let me know!💁
I don't workout because I hate my body. I workout because I love it and I want to keep it healthy, strong, and functioning properly. I understand, you can love your body and still work towards improving it. I'm not the leanest, the most muscular, or the most shredded. And trust me, I would love to be! I love muscle and the way I look when I work really hard to get lean. But Even at my very best I was never those things. At the end of the day I'm still a woman and I can only naturally put on so much muscle and be as lean as my body will healthily allow. Everyone is different but I refuse to take dangerous shortcuts to get there because my health is my ultimate priority. – I don't do any crazy drugs, diuretics, or unnecessary supplements. I eat a balanced diet and I supplement with the basic vitamins and research based supplements. – I don't do 2 hours of cardio a day to get lean. I eat mostly healthy lean foods, I lift with intensity, and I do 20-30 minute of moderate cardio for heart health 2-3 times per week. – I get plenty of rest and I lift heavy & safely for me. I understand that "lifting heavy" is all relative and I don't get discouraged comparing myself with what others can lift. It's not a competition. I want to stay safe and avoid injuries. If something hurts I stop and find out why. I don't push it. – I don't completely or even moderately restrict food groups. Our bodies need carbs for energy & fats for important brain function and overall health. I've learned how to make smart food choices and have a very healthy relationship with food. I love healthy eating and I allow myself treat meals too! – I hope this message can inspire at least one person to do things the healthier balanced way and realize that the drugs, 2+ daily hours of cardio, and the strict tailapia & asparagus 6x/day diet is not the only way. 💕 xo @laisdeleonfitness
