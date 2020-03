Bugatti Centodieci, 8.0-litre W-16 engine makes 1,577 hp (1,176 kW) at 7,000 rpm which is 97 hp more than the Bugatti Chiron.

0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h takes just 6.1 pic.twitter.com/gluRz4akA7

— Zbigniew (@warjudo3) March 23, 2020