Na rubu sporta

MAMI MUŠKE UZDAHE

VRUĆA POLOVICA KUBRATA PULEVA BAŠ PROVOCIRA: Besramna bugarska folk diva voli se pokazivati

Foto: Instagram: Andrea Autor: Sportski.net 19:56 24.01.2019

Svojim vrućim fotografijama provocira pratitelje na društvenim mrežama

Poznati boksač Kubrat Pulev (26-1-13 nokauta) i folk diva Andrea najpoznatiji su sportski par u Bugarskoj. I dok se teškaš Pulev sprema za nove izazove u ringu, Andrea uživa na Tajlandu. Ne samo što uživa na egzotičnoj destinaciji, već svojim vrućim fotografijama provocira pratitelje na društvenim mrežama.

POMUTILA JE NEYMARU RAZUM: ‘Možda mu kosa otpada, ali i dalje ima zanosnu djevojku’

View this post on Instagram

Научих се да се радвам на нещата, които ми се случват и с времето разбрах, че само ме учат как да бъда по-добра версия на себе си! Научих се да не се съмнявам в интуицията си, тя е тази, която ме движеше! И всяка моя мечта всъщност е това, което ме доближава до съдбата ми! ❤️Всичко е вече написано, само трябва да четем знаците! Happy Birthday to me! I learned how to enjoy the things that happen to me. In time I understood that they teach me be a better version of me. I learned to never doubt my intuition. It propels me to move forward. Every dream of mine pulled me closer to my destiny. Everything is predestined, we just have to read the signs. Happy birthday to me.

A post shared by Andrea (@andreabulgaria) on

Oni nemaju ništa protiv toga, stoga Andrea ima puno pratitelja na društvenim mrežama i jako je popularna. Jasno i zašto…

Njeno pravo ime je Teodora Rumenova Andrejeva, a potpisuje se kao Andrea. Rođena je 1987. godine u Sofiji. Ima brojna priznanja i nagrade, a, između ostalog, svojevremeno je bila miss Sofije i mis turizma Bugarske. Stalno je u pokretu i non-stop negdje putuje, što se može vidjeti i po njezinim objavama…

View this post on Instagram

🤗

A post shared by Andrea (@andreabulgaria) on

View this post on Instagram

❄️

A post shared by Andrea (@andreabulgaria) on

View this post on Instagram

🌪

A post shared by Andrea (@andreabulgaria) on

View this post on Instagram

I miss the summer u gave me

A post shared by Andrea (@andreabulgaria) on

View this post on Instagram

What are the signs of being in love?

A post shared by Andrea (@andreabulgaria) on

Što se tiče 37-godišnjeg Puleva, radi se o bivšem dvostrukom prvaku Europe u teškoj kategoriji u periodu od 2012. do 2016. godine koji je ugledno ime u svijetu boksa. Borio se sa boksačima iz vrha svjetskog boksa poput Vladimira KličkaChisore, Johnsona itd.

