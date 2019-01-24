VRUĆA POLOVICA KUBRATA PULEVA BAŠ PROVOCIRA: Besramna bugarska folk diva voli se pokazivati

Svojim vrućim fotografijama provocira pratitelje na društvenim mrežama
Poznati boksač Kubrat Pulev (26-1-13 nokauta) i folk diva Andrea najpoznatiji su sportski par u Bugarskoj. I dok se teškaš Pulev sprema za nove izazove u ringu, Andrea uživa na Tajlandu. Ne samo što uživa na egzotičnoj destinaciji, već svojim vrućim fotografijama provocira pratitelje na društvenim mrežama.
View this post on Instagram
Научих се да се радвам на нещата, които ми се случват и с времето разбрах, че само ме учат как да бъда по-добра версия на себе си! Научих се да не се съмнявам в интуицията си, тя е тази, която ме движеше! И всяка моя мечта всъщност е това, което ме доближава до съдбата ми! ❤️Всичко е вече написано, само трябва да четем знаците! Happy Birthday to me! I learned how to enjoy the things that happen to me. In time I understood that they teach me be a better version of me. I learned to never doubt my intuition. It propels me to move forward. Every dream of mine pulled me closer to my destiny. Everything is predestined, we just have to read the signs. Happy birthday to me.
Oni nemaju ništa protiv toga, stoga Andrea ima puno pratitelja na društvenim mrežama i jako je popularna. Jasno i zašto…
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes the sun rises with such beauty. Such warm colors and shades. It may last only for a few minutes but they make you dream and to fall in love with life. We also meet people for a moment but then they are with us in the shape of a thought, a dream or inspiration. Even if we don't see them often they hover somewhere in our minds, don't let us rest. It is as rare as the sunrise itself. Iluminated just in time when we need it most in our lives. No matter how much we deny it, it is all our heart wants. A little light in our manmade world.
Njeno pravo ime je Teodora Rumenova Andrejeva, a potpisuje se kao Andrea. Rođena je 1987. godine u Sofiji. Ima brojna priznanja i nagrade, a, između ostalog, svojevremeno je bila miss Sofije i mis turizma Bugarske. Stalno je u pokretu i non-stop negdje putuje, što se može vidjeti i po njezinim objavama…
View this post on Instagram
I thought of you and how you love this beauty, And walking up the long beach all alone I heard the waves breaking in measured thunder As you and I once heard their monotone. Around me were the echoing dunes, beyond me The cold and sparkling silver of the sea — We two will pass through death and ages lengthen Before you hear that sound again with me.
Što se tiče 37-godišnjeg Puleva, radi se o bivšem dvostrukom prvaku Europe u teškoj kategoriji u periodu od 2012. do 2016. godine koji je ugledno ime u svijetu boksa. Borio se sa boksačima iz vrha svjetskog boksa poput Vladimira Klička, Chisore, Johnsona itd.
