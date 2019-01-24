VRUĆA POLOVICA KUBRATA PULEVA BAŠ PROVOCIRA: Besramna bugarska folk diva voli se pokazivati

View this post on Instagram

Научих се да се радвам на нещата, които ми се случват и с времето разбрах, че само ме учат как да бъда по-добра версия на себе си! Научих се да не се съмнявам в интуицията си, тя е тази, която ме движеше! И всяка моя мечта всъщност е това, което ме доближава до съдбата ми! ❤️Всичко е вече написано, само трябва да четем знаците! Happy Birthday to me! I learned how to enjoy the things that happen to me. In time I understood that they teach me be a better version of me. I learned to never doubt my intuition. It propels me to move forward. Every dream of mine pulled me closer to my destiny. Everything is predestined, we just have to read the signs. Happy birthday to me.