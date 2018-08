UZNEMIRUJUĆI SADRŽAJ: Gorostas zakucao 12-godišnju djevojčicu o pod; javnost zgrožena viđenim

Thanks to everyone for their concerns. I am ok! I want everyone to know it was a one time match & I won’t be taking bumps for a long time. I’m still very proud of what we did in the ring. I promise that I am going to continue to train & chase my dream!

Love you all! 🤗❤️💪 pic.twitter.com/TED2bGtZqY

— Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) August 29, 2018