NA POMOLU TRANSFER KOJI ĆE ZATRESTI APENINSKI POLUOTOK: Hoće li jedan od najboljih napadača u Italiji postati konkurent Mariju Mandžukiću?

Juventus have reportedly agreed personal terms with Mauro Icardi, but a fee remains a stumbling block.

An agreement was found ‘weeks’ ago over a 5-year contract, worth €8m a season plus bonuses. Juv will try to offer Dg Costa in exchange, the Nerazzurri are demanding only cash. pic.twitter.com/qXUlDAyaeN

— Argentina Soccer 11 🇦🇷 (@ArgSoccer11) May 17, 2019