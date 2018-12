MODRIĆ ODAO PRIZNANJE ZIDANEU: ‘Nikada neću zaboraviti taj dan, kad vam to kaže netko poput njega…’

Modric: “I’ll never forget when Zizou became Real Madrid’s manager in 2016, he called me in & told me what he expected from me, above all he saw me as a player who could win the Balón d’Or. When someone like Zidane tells you this, your morale goes up the roof.” [france football] pic.twitter.com/etJdGRDQIq

