MODRIĆ MELJE KONKURENCIJU NA KLADIONICAMA: Kapetan glavni kandidat za najprestižniju nogometnu nagradu

It's not been a bad year for Luka Modrić…

2017/18 Best UCL Player award 🥇

TheBest Men's Player of the Year 🥇

World Cup Golden Ball award 🥇

World Cup Dream Team 🥇

UCL Team of the Year 🥇

FIFPro World XI 🥇

2018 Ballon d'Or? 👀 pic.twitter.com/i3Z37LRLwU

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 25, 2018