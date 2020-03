MMA ZVIJEZDA POKRENULA BIZNIS U VRIJEME PANDEMIJE, FANOVI GA ŽESTOKO NAPALI: ‘Prestani to raditi, ovo je odvratno…’

🚨 HAND SANITIZER AVAILABLE 🚨

Its times like these we need to come together. My business partners CPR and I are teaming up to provide affordable hand sanitizer starting now. Head to the link in my bio and use my code Ngannou20 for a 20% discount. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/iCItd5zNNp

— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 24, 2020