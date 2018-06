Exclusive @CIES_Football analysis: top 20 outfield @FIFAWorldCup players according to official minutes played from 1st July 2017 to 31st May 2018: fatigue or top shape? #Messi #Suarez #Rakitic #Vertonghen #Xhaka #DeBruyne #Cavani #Eriksen pic.twitter.com/RSE56IdssZ

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) June 6, 2018