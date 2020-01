MLADA AMERIKANKA NAPRAVILA SENZACIJU NA AUSTRALIAN OPENU: Izbacila je prvu tenisačicu svijeta za finale s Muguruzom

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Sofia Kenin does it!

The 21yo American stuns the homecrowd with a 76(6) 75 win over No.1 Ashleigh Barty to advance to the #AusOpen final.

Kenin saved 2 SPs in both sets to edge out a straight set win. pic.twitter.com/pjM0Cmnov2

