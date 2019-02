MESSIJEV POGLED PREMA RAKITIĆU SVE GOVORI: Rješenje Vatrenog nije naišlo na odobravanje argentinskog čarobnjaka

We gotta talk about Rakitic. Here‘s a scene where he has to do better, his off the ball movement at the counter press isn‘t good enough. The red X shows where he should‘ve been so Pique can play him out. Instead, he was behind the ball – no passing lane, then couldn‘t reach pass pic.twitter.com/bZj0f6CjAF

— Pħukan (@Kdp_11) February 20, 2019