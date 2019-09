MESSI POSTAO NEVIĐENI LUZER: Argentinac srušio rekord, a na kraju ostao kratkih rukava

Lionel Messi has been nominated for seven out of the 11 FIFA Puskás Awards, more than any other player…

2̶0̶1̶0̶ ̶

2̶0̶1̶1̶ ̶

2̶0̶1̶2̶ ̶

2̶0̶1̶5̶ ̶

2̶0̶1̶6̶ ̶

2̶0̶1̶8̶

2̶0̶1̶9̶

He still hasn't won. 😳#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/bKetpnBeFg

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 23, 2019