BITKA ZA PRIMERU

MESSI POSTAO BARCIN REKORDER: Katalonci utrpali šest komada i preskočili Real, Argentinac odigrao čudesnu partiju

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA ožu 21, 2021
23:07

Prestigao je legendarnog veznjaka i nekadašnjeg suigrača Xavija

Nogometaši Barcelone slavili su u 28. kolu Primere na za njih uvijek teškom gostovanju u San Sebastianu gdje su razbili Real Sociedad s 6-1 i vratili se na drugo mjesto s četiri boda manje od vodećeg Atletica.

Za Katalonce su dvaput pogađali Sergino Dest (43, 53) i Lionel Messi (56, 89), a u strijelce su se upisali i Antoine Griezmann (37) i Ousmane Dembele (71), dok je počasni gol za Baske zabio Barrenetxea (77).

Messi sada ima četiri gola više na vrhu ljestvice strijelaca od Urugvajca Luisa Suareza,  s Argentinac je igrao ukupno 768. u dresu Barcelone, čime je prtestigao klupskog rekordera Xavija Hernandeza.

Messijeve brojke

Sport > Nogomet > MESSI POSTAO BARCIN REKORDER: Katalonci utrpali šest komada i preskočili Real, Argentinac odigrao čudesnu partiju
Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 23:07 21.03.2021

