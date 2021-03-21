Prestigao je legendarnog veznjaka i nekadašnjeg suigrača Xavija

Nogometaši Barcelone slavili su u 28. kolu Primere na za njih uvijek teškom gostovanju u San Sebastianu gdje su razbili Real Sociedad s 6-1 i vratili se na drugo mjesto s četiri boda manje od vodećeg Atletica.

Za Katalonce su dvaput pogađali Sergino Dest (43, 53) i Lionel Messi (56, 89), a u strijelce su se upisali i Antoine Griezmann (37) i Ousmane Dembele (71), dok je počasni gol za Baske zabio Barrenetxea (77).

🔎 | FOCUS Lionel Messi vs Real Sociedad: ⏱️ 90' played

👌 100 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 5 shots/3 on target

🅰️ 1 assist

🔑 2 key passes

👟 62/71 acc. passes (87%)

💨 3/7 succ. dribbles

📈 8.9 SofaScore rating Just another day at the office. 👏👏#RealSociedadBarca pic.twitter.com/VB3FZiETks — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 21, 2021

Messi sada ima četiri gola više na vrhu ljestvice strijelaca od Urugvajca Luisa Suareza, s Argentinac je igrao ukupno 768. u dresu Barcelone, čime je prtestigao klupskog rekordera Xavija Hernandeza.

Messijeve brojke

Lionel Messi's last 14 LaLiga games: ⚽️

⚽️🅰️

🅰️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️⚽️🅰️

⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️🅰️

🅰️🅰️

⚽️⚽️🅰️

⚽️⚽️🅰️ 31 goals and assists in 26 games in total. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vPbzFxQ99v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 21, 2021

🔝 – Lionel Messi (768) overtakes Xavi (767) as the player to make the most appearances for @FCBarcelona in all competitions. With 661 goals and 266 assists, Messi has been directly involved in 927 goals in all his Barça games. #RealSociedadBarça #Messi768 — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) March 21, 2021

𝐌ost goals

𝐌ost assists

𝐌ost trophies

𝐌ost appearances Lionel 𝐌essi has now played more games for Barcelona than any other player in the club's history, breaking Xavi's record. 768 not out. pic.twitter.com/maXwXYyu3k — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 21, 2021