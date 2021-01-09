MESSI I GRIEZMANN NATRPALI GRANADU: Argentinac lukavim golom riješio pitanje pobjednika, Barca sve bliže Realu

Nogometaši Barcelone su u 18. kolu španjolske Primere u gostima kod Granade slavili sa 4-0, a po dva pogotka su postigli Antoine Griezmann (12, 63) i Lionel Messi (35, 42).

Pritom treba izdvojiti pogodak Messija za 3-0 u 42. minuti kada je iz slobodnog udarca pucao ispod živog zida.

10 – @FCBarcelona 's Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored 11 goals in @LaLigaEN 2020/21 (two goals against Granada), the only player to score 10+ goals in 15 consecutive seasons in the competition’s history. Extraterrestrial. pic.twitter.com/oMLAvotCAf

Sevilla je u subotu na domaćem terenu svladala Real Sociedad sa 3-2, a junak susreta bio je marokanski napadač Youssef En-Nesyri, koji je postigao sva tri pogotka za domaćine (4, 7, 46).

Hrvatski veznjak Ivan Rakitić igrao je do 85. minute za Sevillu, a u 21. se mogao upisati u strijelce, ali je njegov pokušaj glavom bio neprecizan.

With Barca 4-0 up, Messi off for a rest. Braithwaite comes in. Messi with salute for Koeman, both seem happy with the idea.

Real Sociedad je do prvog pogotka došao zahvaljujući autogolu Sevillinog braniča Diega Carlosa (5), a drugi pogodak zabio je Alexander Isak (14).

Utakmica između Atletico Madrida i Athletic Bilbaa, koja je u subotu trebala biti odigrana na madridskom stadionu Metropolitano, odgođena je jer nogometaši iz Baskije nisu mogli sletjeti u španjolsku prijestolnicu zbog snježnog nevremena. U subotu se još sastaju Osasuna i Real Madrid.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT

Today is the first time in our entire database (260 matches he played since the start of 2015/16) that Lionel Messi scored 2 goals while attempting just 2 shots in total in a single match for Barcelona.

A *very* efficient night for the 🐐.#GranadaBarca pic.twitter.com/NTvL0OViaF

— SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) January 9, 2021