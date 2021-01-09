Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Nogomet

LA LIGA

MESSI I GRIEZMANN NATRPALI GRANADU: Argentinac lukavim golom riješio pitanje pobjednika, Barca sve bliže Realu

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 09.01.2021
20:51

Katalonci hvataju priključak za vodećima

Nogometaši Barcelone su u 18. kolu španjolske Primere u gostima kod Granade slavili sa 4-0, a po dva pogotka su postigli Antoine Griezmann (12, 63) i Lionel Messi (35, 42).

Pritom treba izdvojiti pogodak Messija za 3-0 u 42. minuti kada je iz slobodnog udarca pucao ispod živog zida.

Sevilla je u subotu na domaćem terenu svladala Real Sociedad sa 3-2, a junak susreta bio je marokanski napadač Youssef En-Nesyri, koji je postigao sva tri pogotka za domaćine (4, 7, 46).

Hrvatski veznjak Ivan Rakitić igrao je do 85. minute za Sevillu, a u 21. se mogao upisati u strijelce, ali je njegov pokušaj glavom bio neprecizan.

Real Sociedad je do prvog pogotka došao zahvaljujući autogolu Sevillinog braniča Diega Carlosa (5), a drugi pogodak zabio je Alexander Isak (14).

Utakmica između Atletico Madrida i Athletic Bilbaa, koja je u subotu trebala biti odigrana na madridskom stadionu Metropolitano, odgođena je jer nogometaši iz Baskije nisu mogli sletjeti u španjolsku prijestolnicu zbog snježnog nevremena.  U subotu se još sastaju Osasuna i Real Madrid.

 

Standings provided by SofaScore LiveScore

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 20:51 09.01.2021

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr