MARADONIN DRES U NEKOLIKO SATI POSTIGAO CIJENU OD 14 TISUĆA EURA: ‘Drago mi je da on danas može pomoći ljudima u teškom trenutku’

At the 1986 @FIFAWorldCup Diego Maradona scored five of @Argentina's 14 goals, and set up another five 😲

The last of his assists was for Jorge Burruchaga's winning goal in the Final, shown in last night's #WorldCupAtHome 🇦🇷🇩🇪

Maradona's 1986 shirt is now in our collection 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zhRsBNyqjQ

— FIFA Museum (@FIFAMuseum) April 18, 2020