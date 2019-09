MAMIĆEV MILJENIK DOBIO OTKAZ U KUVAJTU: Razlog za otkaz nisu bili rezultati, već njegove osebujne izjave

Romeo Jozak, coach of Kuwait, after Australia humiliated 0-3 defeat:

We don’t have a field to train on.

Yes we have a field, but not a field, it’s meadow, you know what is meadow?! pic.twitter.com/bifkw0A0Yc

— مرزوق العجمي (@MarzouqAlajmi) September 11, 2019