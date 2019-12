Luka Doncic has his 2nd career 40-point triple-double. All other players under the age of 21 in NBA history have 1 (LeBron James).

Doncic's 4th career 40-point game is tied with Kevin Durant for the 2nd-most by a player under the age of 21 in NBA history (LeBron James has 8). pic.twitter.com/4PQbFF7aXu

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 13, 2019