LUDA VEČER U NBA LIGI: Čudesni Dončić upisao se u povijest, Srbin prestigao Jordana pa nasmijao fanove, Hrvati solidni

Nikola Jokić has his 29th career triple-double tonight and the first of his season.

He is 2nd in @Nuggets history in in triple-doubles behind Fat Lever (43).

He also now has more triple-doubles (29) than Michael Jordan (28). pic.twitter.com/J7QpsTHEqp

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 26, 2019