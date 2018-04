LIVERPOOL U DESET MINUTA PROKOCKAO DVA GOLA PREDNOSTI: Salah ponovno zabio i srušio brojne rekorde

Three players in Premier League history have been directly involved in 40+ goals in a 38-game season:

🔴 Thierry Henry (44)

🔴 Luis Suárez (43)

🔴 Mohamed Salah (40)*

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 21, 2018