LEWISU HAMILTONU POLE POSITION: Aktualni svjetski prvak najbrži po kiši

Michael, last year it was a true honour to equal your all-time Pole Position record of 68. Words can never describe what it felt like to reach an achievement of an all-time inspiration and hero. I pray for you and your family all the time. Keep fighting, Michael 🙏🏾 #Hero @F1 pic.twitter.com/S3wCZG3fnA

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 25, 2018