LEWANDOWSKI UTRPAO 4 KOMADA U MANJE OD 15 MINUTA: Poraz protiv Bayerna bio je najteži u Europi u Zvezdinoj povijesti

Robert Lewandowski scored 4 goals in 14 minutes and 31 seconds tonight.

✅ Fastest Champions League quadruple

✅ 10 goals in 5 games in Europe

✅ 27 in 20 this season#FKCZFCB pic.twitter.com/WcudjlOtxe

— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 26, 2019