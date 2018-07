LEGENDARNI NIJEMAC SE DO SADA NAJBOLJE NAKLONIO HRVATSKOJ: ‘Ta mala, luda zemlja…’

I‘ve lost 2 finals against them, so they broke my heart 2 times 💔 But i feel a lot of respect for this small , crazy country and i cross my fingers for #CRO today 🤞🏼They always play with a big heart , passion and love for the game ⚽️🤾🏼‍♂️🏀 #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/ExtnJWdtLn

— Stefan Kretzschmar (@73Kretzschmar) July 15, 2018